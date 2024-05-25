Sepio Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $176.33. 11,400,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,919,467. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $179.95. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

