Sepio Capital LP Buys 6,548 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $161,097,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $346.03. 1,213,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,948. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $252.61 and a 12 month high of $348.07. The company has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

