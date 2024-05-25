Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 474,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. 5,688,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,937,193. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. The company has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.