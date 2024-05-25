Sepio Capital LP Acquires 478 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.34. 912,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,573. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.24 and its 200-day moving average is $128.49. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,467 shares of company stock worth $8,433,168. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.