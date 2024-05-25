Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Down 45.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,501. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.