Seele-N (SEELE) Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $583,481.49 and approximately $1,194.09 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011754 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001401 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,763.22 or 0.99967501 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011517 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00108319 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002307 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.