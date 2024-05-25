Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Security Federal Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $71.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05.

Get Security Federal alerts:

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Security Federal Announces Dividend

About Security Federal

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Security Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

(Get Free Report)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.