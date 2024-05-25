Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 255,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 126,334 shares.The stock last traded at $24.58 and had previously closed at $24.77.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $792.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 705,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,677,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 147,419 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

