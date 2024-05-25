Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHYGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 255,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 126,334 shares.The stock last traded at $24.58 and had previously closed at $24.77.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $792.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 705,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,677,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 147,419 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.