Sarah Js Glickman Sells 1,535 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $59,849.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,698,926.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $194,841.60.

On Monday, February 26th, Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $315,556.57.

Shares of Criteo stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. 571,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,611. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after buying an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,670,000 after purchasing an additional 531,546 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,654,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRTO. Susquehanna increased their target price on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

