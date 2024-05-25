Santos FC Fan Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $48.43 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for about $7.22 or 0.00010431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $32.87 million and $48.43 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is a digital asset that represents a stake and voting rights in the Santos Football Club ecosystem. It allows holders to influence club decisions through “fan voting.” Santos FC, a renowned football club, introduced the SANTOS token to foster deeper engagement with its fan base and democratize club decisions. Holders of SANTOS tokens can participate in polls, gain access to exclusive content, engage in token-specific events, and trade or hold the tokens. The SANTOS token is a collaboration between Binance and Santos FC, designed to revolutionize the fan experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

