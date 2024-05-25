Sandra Wallach Sells 10,549 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Wallach sold 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $14,030.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 739,151 shares in the company, valued at $983,070.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AMPX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 853,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.96. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.