SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,903 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,766,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. 1,733,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

