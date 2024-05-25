SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 18,355 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,355 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPLV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 674,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

