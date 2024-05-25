SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,184 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,198,000 after purchasing an additional 561,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,940,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.45. 1,148,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,581. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

