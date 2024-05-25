SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.81% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEHP. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 109,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DEHP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. 12,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,769. The company has a market cap of $189.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

