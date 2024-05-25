SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.51. 4,544,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,739. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

