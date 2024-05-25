SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 7,662 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 379.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,354,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $203.62. The stock has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.73.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

