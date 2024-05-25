SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,573 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 135.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.39.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $10.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,714,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.37 and a 200 day moving average of $299.74. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,326 shares of company stock valued at $80,147,130 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.