SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 5,057 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 168.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 98.7% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,360,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

