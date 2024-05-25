Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $795.55

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 795.55 ($10.11) and traded as high as GBX 882.50 ($11.22). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 878.50 ($11.17), with a volume of 306,672 shares trading hands.

Safestore Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 781.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 796.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 992.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

