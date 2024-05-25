Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Trading Down 0.4%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.17. 100,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 182,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 33.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 35.1% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $756,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

