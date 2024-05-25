Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Trading Down 0.4%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.17. 100,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 182,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.
Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
