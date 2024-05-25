Ryan Damon Sells 946 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $36,884.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,760.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 6th, Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $804,056.32.
  • On Monday, February 26th, Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71.

Criteo Price Performance

CRTO stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. 571,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,611. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.10 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Criteo by 64.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

