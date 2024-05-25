Ryan Damon Sells 946 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $36,884.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,760.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $804,056.32.

On Monday, February 26th, Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71.

CRTO stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. 571,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,611. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.10 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Criteo by 64.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

