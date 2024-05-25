Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.33 and last traded at $35.40. 35,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 85,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a market cap of $148.18 million, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.77.

About Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in 25 to 50 companies around the world that are involved in generative artificial intelligence and other related technologies.

