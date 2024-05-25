Roth Mkm Trims Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Target Price to $0.50

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $2.00 to $0.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Loop Media from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Loop Media Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN LPTV opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Loop Media has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Loop Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loop Media

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loop Media stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of Loop Media worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

