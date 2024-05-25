Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 620.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,362 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.7% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,904. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $264.18. The stock had a trading volume of 586,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,887. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.