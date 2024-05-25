RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI in the third quarter valued at $661,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 28.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLI has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.88. 88,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,896. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.53. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

