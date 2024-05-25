Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 2.6% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.31. 9,825,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 42,170,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
