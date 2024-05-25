Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Shares Down 0.5%

Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. 116 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87.

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

