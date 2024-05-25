Request (REQ) Trading Up 9.7% This Week

Request (REQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $140.78 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011584 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001390 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,966.38 or 0.99933227 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011516 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00108004 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14200612 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $4,293,585.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

