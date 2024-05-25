Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Repay alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RPAY

Repay Trading Down 0.6 %

RPAY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,823. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Repay has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.94 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Repay will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $56,408.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,261.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 116,019 shares of company stock worth $1,220,382 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Repay by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Repay by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Repay by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Repay by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.