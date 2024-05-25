Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,213 shares changing hands.

Renegade Gold Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85.

About Renegade Gold

(Get Free Report)

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renegade Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renegade Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.