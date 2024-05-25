Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Down 0.3 %

REED opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

