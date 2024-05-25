Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $622.06

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 622.06 ($7.91) and traded as high as GBX 722.50 ($9.18). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 717 ($9.11), with a volume of 335,684 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on RDW. Berenberg Bank lowered Redrow to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 643 ($8.17) to GBX 688 ($8.74) in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 756 ($9.61) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redrow to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.53) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Redrow to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.21) to GBX 760 ($9.66) in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 699.50 ($8.89).

The company has a market cap of £2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,136.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 668.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 624.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.30), for a total transaction of £179,117.90 ($227,653.66). 25.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

