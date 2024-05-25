Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Red River Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares Stock Down 0.0 %

RRBI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. 4,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,144. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $318.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $39,089.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,045.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $58,732 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on Red River Bancshares

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.