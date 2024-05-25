Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Domo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,581,000 after acquiring an additional 190,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Domo by 397.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 509,111 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domo by 11.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 628,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,227 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 618,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 167,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 420,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 312,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $217,743.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,177.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $1,003,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 881,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,367. Company insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,390. The firm has a market cap of $265.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

