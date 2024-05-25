Quest Partners LLC Takes $400,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.18.

Get Our Latest Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of BJ stock traded up $4.94 on Friday, hitting $88.14. 2,706,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $88.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.