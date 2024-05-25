Quest Partners LLC Takes $384,000 Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 14.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 665 shares in the company, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brink’s Price Performance

BCO stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.17.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

