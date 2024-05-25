Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 42,830 LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. 463,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.00. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.92.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

