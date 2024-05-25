Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,098 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.68. The company had a trading volume of 529,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,075. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.43.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

