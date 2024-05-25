Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,603,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,039,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,932,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,220,000 after buying an additional 111,771 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 49,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

VLY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.36. 2,755,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

