Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,837,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,484,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Herc by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,303,000 after buying an additional 457,697 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 585,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,583,000 after purchasing an additional 107,708 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herc by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 499,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,371,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Herc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Herc stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.70. 170,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,223. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.29 and its 200 day moving average is $147.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.72 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,996 shares of company stock worth $5,656,956. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

