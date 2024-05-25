Quest Partners LLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gladstone Land as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,463,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAND. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.32. 122,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0466 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 933.49%.

Gladstone Land Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.