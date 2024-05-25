Quest Partners LLC Invests $439,000 in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.76. 27,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $132.47 and a 12 month high of $199.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

