Quest Partners LLC Invests $432,000 in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,476 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,860,000 after acquiring an additional 62,177 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after buying an additional 82,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,478. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTLF. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HTLF

About Heartland Financial USA

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.