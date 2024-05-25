Quest Partners LLC Invests $372,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after buying an additional 118,648 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,747,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,250,000 after buying an additional 29,912 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after acquiring an additional 222,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,334,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 338,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,820. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.04. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

