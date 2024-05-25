Quest Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $71,256,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter valued at about $76,819,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,541,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,382,000 after acquiring an additional 861,638 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Mattel by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,603,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,912,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,039,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,272,000 after buying an additional 716,558 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mattel stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.58. 3,231,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

