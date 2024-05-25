Quest Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.46.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $502.16. 368,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.63. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

