Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Shares Down 4.5%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.66. 407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 24,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Quebecor Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70.

About Quebecor

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.