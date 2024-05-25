Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Down 1.7%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.69. 538,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 895,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Qudian Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $339.01 million, a PE ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 0.49%.

Institutional Trading of Qudian

Qudian Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Qudian by 11,542.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,112,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,636 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Qudian by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 784,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.