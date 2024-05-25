Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Down 1.7%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.69. 538,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 895,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
Qudian Trading Down 1.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $339.01 million, a PE ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 0.49%.
Institutional Trading of Qudian
Qudian Company Profile
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.
