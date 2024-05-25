Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 95,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 575% from the average daily volume of 14,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Quarterhill Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $146.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.94 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

